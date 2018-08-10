Woodland in front at PGA, with plenty of big names in mix - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Woodland in front at PGA, with plenty of big names in mix

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). Gary Woodland looks at a putt on the 18th green during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). Gary Woodland looks at a putt on the 18th green during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Gary Woodland was one putt away from tying the 18-hole record at the PGA Championship. He missed the birdie and signed for a 6-under 64.

That gives him a one-shot lead going into the second round, and not much else.

Woodland had the lead for the first time after any round in a major, but the top 15 players were separated by a mere three shots.

Woodland is among those playing Friday morning.

That group includes Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth. Johnson made two late bogeys for a 67. Spieth needs to win the PGA to complete a career Grand Slam.

The first step for Spieth is making it to the weekend. He opened with 71. It's the third straight major he failed to break par in the first round.

