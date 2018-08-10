Traffic Alert: Construction to close part of Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Parts of Dixie Highway will be shut down later this month as crews work to connect it directly to 18th Street.
Work on the area began last week according to Louisville Metro Public Works.
The block of Dixie Highway between Broadway and Maple Street will be closed from August 20 to August 24. Traffic will be detoured via 17th Street and Maple Street.
Metro Works says the realignment will get rid of the need for two traffic signals less than 100 feet apart of Broadway in that area.
