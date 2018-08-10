The Latest: Kodaira delivers first eagle of PGA Championship - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

The Latest: Kodaira delivers first eagle of PGA Championship

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). Gary Woodland looks at a putt on the 18th green during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). Gary Woodland looks at a putt on the 18th green during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Latest on the PGA Championship, golf's final major of the year (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Satoshi Kodaira delivered the first eagle of the PGA Championship when he put his drive at the short, par-4 11th within 5 feet of the hole and rolled in his putt.

The hole could see a couple more eagles during the second round, too.

It was the fourth-easiest hole in the opening round when it played 362 yards, but playing from a forward tee Friday makes it a reachable 298 yards - and a tantalizing risk-reward opportunity.

Kodaira was rewarded for his perfect drive with an eagle. But a wayward tee shot by someone going for the green could end up in the water guarding the right front.

___

7:45 a.m.

Gary Woodland was one putt away from tying the 18-hole record at the PGA Championship. He missed the birdie and signed for a 6-under 64.

That gives him a one-shot lead going into the second round, and not much else.

Woodland had the lead for the first time after any round in a major, but the top 15 players were separated by a mere three shots.

Woodland is among those playing Friday morning.

That group includes Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth. Johnson made two late bogeys for a 67. Spieth needs to win the PGA to complete a career Grand Slam.

The first step for Spieth is making it to the weekend. He opened with 71. It's the third straight major he failed to break par in the first round.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • APNewsBreak: Outsourcing critic's brand sells foreign parts

    APNewsBreak: Outsourcing critic's brand sells foreign parts

    Friday, August 10 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-08-10 04:36:04 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-08-10 14:04:03 GMT
    Indiana Senate candidate Mike Braun rails against foreign outsourcing on the campaign trail, even as his own company continues to sell its trademarked brand of auto accessories, many of which are made in China.More >>
    Indiana Senate candidate Mike Braun rails against foreign outsourcing on the campaign trail, even as his own company continues to sell its trademarked brand of auto accessories, many of which are made in China.More >>

  • Governor's demand pushes Kobach out of Kansas vote count

    Governor's demand pushes Kobach out of Kansas vote count

    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-08-09 18:48:34 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 10:03 AM EDT2018-08-10 14:03:51 GMT
    Kobach's already tiny lead shrunk from 191 votes to just 121 out of 311,000 ballots cast, after two counties reported discrepancies. (Source: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)Kobach's already tiny lead shrunk from 191 votes to just 121 out of 311,000 ballots cast, after two counties reported discrepancies. (Source: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

    APNewsBreak: Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's lead over Gov. Jeff Colyer in the Republican primary has been cut more than half after election officials discovered a mistake in the listing for one county's...

    More >>

    APNewsBreak: Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's lead over Gov. Jeff Colyer in the Republican primary has been cut more than half after election officials discovered a mistake in the listing for one county's results in the state's tally.

    More >>

  • Texas lockup is epicenter of family immigration detention

    Texas lockup is epicenter of family immigration detention

    Friday, August 10 2018 8:21 AM EDT2018-08-10 12:21:49 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 10:00 AM EDT2018-08-10 14:00:53 GMT
    (Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP). In this Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, photo, provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a boy eats at South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. Currently housing 1,520 m...(Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP). In this Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, photo, provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a boy eats at South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. Currently housing 1,520 m...
    The Dilley family immigration lockup in rural south Texas has become an epicenter for immigration policies that the Trump administration has looked to tighten.More >>
    The Dilley family immigration lockup in rural south Texas has become an epicenter for immigration policies that the Trump administration has looked to tighten.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly