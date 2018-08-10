Mother of 2 dies from injuries after KY apartment fire

A second person has died after an apartment complex fire in Hopkinsville, KY, earlier this week.

The fire broke out Tuesday morning at the Woodland Heights apartment complex.

Andra Pool, 22, was being treated in the ICU at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville and died from her injuries.

Pool leaves behind her two sons, who are 1 month old and 1 year old. A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money for Pool's children.

Pool's sister wrote this on the GoFundMe page:

Never in a million years did I think I’d be making a Go Fund me account in general, especially for my own sister. No words can even express how I’m feeling. Not even just for myself but for her two precious babies. On Thursday August 9th, 2018 things made a turn for the worst. Which is something no one expected because we all had high hopes for a speedy recovery. She fought hard these last couple days but God had better plans. All we can do now is pray for Lux & Dax and make sure they have everything they need. Andra loved her sons more than anything and I will make sure they know this. Planning a funeral is not something any family wants to do, I just ask for everyone to please keep us in your thoughts & prayers. Our world has drastically turned upside down & it’s going to be a long, hard process. We appreciate everyone’s phone calls, messages, post, etc etc.

David Michael Keys, 25, was also killed in the fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the deadly fire continues.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.