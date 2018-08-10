Indiana man, 72, had 300+ photos of girl he molested for a decade, detectives say

A spokesman for the Clark County Sheriff's Office said James Barrient, 72, faces six counts of felony child molestation and 321 counts of possession of child pornography, among other charges. (Source: Clark County Sheriff's Office)

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - An Indiana man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a girl for at least a decade.

A spokesman for the Clark County Sheriff's Office said James Barrient, 72, faces six counts of felony child molestation and 321 counts of possession of child pornography, among other charges.

Barrient allegedly molested the girl when she was six years old until she was 17 years old.

Detectives said they "located numerous digital storage devices that contained 321 photographs of the juvenile victim."

Some of the photographs showed the victim performing sex acts on Barrient, while others showed Barrient performing sex acts on the victim, the spokesman said.

