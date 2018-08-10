Death of Bartholomew County Jail inmate under investigation

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a woman who died while in custody at the Bartholomew County Jail.

Around 4:30 p.m. August 9, the inmate, Cathy A. Hull, 61, of Columbus, Indiana, was found unresponsive inside a jail cell. ISP detectives say jail staff gave Hull emergency medical attention and EMS was called to the jail, but they were not able to revive Hull.

An autopsy will be performed in an attempt to determine the cause of death, but state police say foul play is not suspected. The results of toxicology tests are pending.

Hull had been arrested August 8 on a warrant for probation violation.

