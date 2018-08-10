This pup could help the NA-FC Animal Shelter win $5,000

NEW ALBANY, IN (NEWS AND TRIBUNE) - Buffalo Bill has been selected as a finalist to the Wahl Dirty Dogs Before & After Photo Gallery, making the NA-FC Animal Shelter eligible to win a $5,000 cash grant.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Now through Aug. 21, you can vote for this photo of Buffalo Bill once a day in the Wahl Dirty Dogs Contest. You will be able to vote once every 24 hours (if someone votes at 3 p.m., they must wait until 3 p.m. the following day to vote again.)

The three entries with the most votes will win cash grants in the amounts of $5,000 (grand prize), $2,000 (first runner-up), and $1,000 (runner-up).

Help NAFC Animal Shelter and Buffalo Bill be the Grand Prize winner, by clicking or tapping here.