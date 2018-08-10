Kentucky governor appeals ruling striking down pension law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has appealed a circuit judge's decision striking down changes to the state's retirement systems.

Bevin attorney Steve Pitt filed the official notice of appeal on Friday. He has asked the state Supreme Court to take the case, a move that would bypass the state Court of Appeals.

The Republican-controlled legislature passed Senate Bill 151 earlier this year. The law made changes to the state's struggling retirement systems, including moving all new teacher hires into a hybrid plan and limiting how teachers can use sick days to calculate their retirement benefits.

In June, Franklin County Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd struck down the law because he said lawmakers violated the state constitution by not giving the bill three readings over three days.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.