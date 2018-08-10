Krzyzewski: No 'plan of execution' for NCAA hoops reforms - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Krzyzewski: No 'plan of execution' for NCAA hoops reforms

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski doesn't believe the NCAA went far enough with its reforms when it comes to how the changes were coordinated.

Speaking two days after the governing body announced numerous changes following a high-profile corruption scandal in college basketball, Krzyzewski on Friday said he approves the intent behind the changes but added that "they don't have a plan of execution."

"I think the single biggest thing that I would have done different is coordination," he said. "I don't think it's coordinated. ...And I think before you put something that big out, how are we going to execute it?"

To punctuate his point, Krzyzewski showed a photograph of a 2005 summit that included leaders from the NCAA, NBA, National Association of Basketball Coaches, the AAU and others.

"What I would say is, before you do something like that, you should have one of these," Krzyzewski said, gesturing to the photo.

"I'm not being critical of what was done," he added. "I'm being somewhat critical of the coordination and the implementation, the process of getting there and the process of making it happen. Who is doing that?"

Among the notable changes, the NCAA included provisions allowing agent relationships.

The NCAA proposes that a few high school players identified as elite prospects by USA Basketball be allowed to sign with agents beginning July 1 before their senior year. But the NBA would have to change its age-limit restrictions.

Also, college players who sign with agents may return to school if undrafted, but only if they sought NBA advisory evaluations and participated in the league's scouting combine. That also would require tweaks to NBA and players' union rules.

"They're all well-intentioned, but they're not coordinated in how you do it," Krzyzewski said. "Like, no one wants to identify those elite players. The thing about undrafted players coming back, that's OK, but we're talking maybe a half a dozen. Maybe 10 at the most. And those kids wouldn't come back, probably, because if they went to the (NBA) combine, they've kind of gone down that road."

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Medication given to sick killer whale at sea to save her

    Medication given to sick killer whale at sea to save her

    Friday, August 10 2018 10:27 AM EDT2018-08-10 14:27:28 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-08-10 20:47:29 GMT
    (Brian Gisborne/Fisheries and Oceans Canada via AP). In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, Southern Resident killer whale J50 and her mother, J16, swim off the west coast of Vancouver Island near Port Renfrew, B.C. J50 is the sick whale that a team of experts...(Brian Gisborne/Fisheries and Oceans Canada via AP). In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, Southern Resident killer whale J50 and her mother, J16, swim off the west coast of Vancouver Island near Port Renfrew, B.C. J50 is the sick whale that a team of experts...
    A team of whale experts has injected an ailing killer whale with antibiotics in a rare emergency effort to save her.More >>
    A team of whale experts has injected an ailing killer whale with antibiotics in a rare emergency effort to save her.More >>

  • Florida Gov. wants proof from Sen. Nelson over hacking claim

    Florida Gov. wants proof from Sen. Nelson over hacking claim

    Friday, August 10 2018 4:14 PM EDT2018-08-10 20:14:59 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-08-10 20:47:28 GMT
    Florida Gov. Rick Scott is demanding that U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson provide proof to back up his statement that Russian operatives have penetrated some of his state's election systems.More >>
    Florida Gov. Rick Scott is demanding that U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson provide proof to back up his statement that Russian operatives have penetrated some of his state's election systems.More >>

  • Man accused in child's neglect death says charges unfair

    Man accused in child's neglect death says charges unfair

    Friday, August 10 2018 11:04 AM EDT2018-08-10 15:04:02 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-08-10 20:47:20 GMT
    A Michigan man charged in the neglect death of his 10-month-old baby says he's unfairly charged and that seeking medical help is 'just as dangerous as not going.'.More >>
    A Michigan man charged in the neglect death of his 10-month-old baby says he's unfairly charged and that seeking medical help is 'just as dangerous as not going.'.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly