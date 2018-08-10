Tears and politics: Whistleblower trial continues with accusations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A demoted Louisville Metro Police Department major who is at the center of a whistleblower lawsuit was brought to tears by the testimony of a fellow officer.

The day also brought testimony from Louisville Metro Council President David James in which he told jurors about a fiery encounter with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. During that meeting James said Fischer accused a group of council members of "helping the Republicans" if they didn't support LMPD Chief Steve Conrad.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Two police chiefs take stand in LMPD whistleblower case

+ Police chief, mayor take stand in LMPD whistleblower case

James then proceeded to give examples to the jury in which he believes Conrad has lied. That was the same information he previously presented to Fischer at Fischer's request.

As of 3 p.m., James was still testifying.

Several officers were also called to the witness stand, including Officer Kelly Lee. She testified to how much the troops "loved" Harper and were devastated when he was demoted. Lee described it as a "death" for the troops. Lee said they would "walk through hell" for Harper. That is moved the demoted officer to tears.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Death of Bartholomew County Jail inmate under investigation

+ Fugitive who threatened Trump, Dakota Meyer could be in stolen Jeep

+ Louisville Metro Public Works offers new way to report illegal dumping

Other testimony included that of another officer who says he never said Harper told officers to not do their job, as Conrad testified. He said his statements as portrayed by the former LMPD Assistant Chief Kim Kraeszig, who is the current Bardstown police chief, and by Conrad were completely inaccurate.

A third officer, Alejandro Cabrerra, testified he overheard a conversation between the mayor and Kraeszig in which he asked her to get Harper "on the team." Cabrerra testified he feels intimated and fearful he will be retaliated against.

The trial is expected to continue into next week.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.