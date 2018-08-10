Crews fighting house fire in Okolona

At the scene on Brook Bend Way. (Source: Miles Jackson / WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews are fighting a working fire in Okolona, Metrosafe said on Friday afternoon.

Several calls came in around 3:40 p.m. reporting a house fire in the 6700 block of Brook Bend Way.

The Okolona Fire Department, Louisville Metro Emergency Medical Services and the Louisville Metro Police Department arrived on the scene and found a two-story home with a working fire and smoke showing, MetroSafe said.

There were four people inside the house. Three people inside were treated for smoke inhalation.

One person was burned and transported to the hospital for treatment.

It was unclear how the fire started and who was involved.

It took about 30 minutes for crews to get control of everything at the scene.

