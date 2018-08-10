KSP, NamUs to help families find missing loved ones

An alert has been issued for the public to be on the lookout for a 2001 Jeep Cherokee, green, with the license plate number 095-WYT.More >>
An alert has been issued for the public to be on the lookout for a 2001 Jeep Cherokee, green, with the license plate number 095-WYT.More >>
Indiana State Police recovered a car reported as stolen on Friday after an 11-year-old took it for a spin.More >>
Indiana State Police recovered a car reported as stolen on Friday after an 11-year-old took it for a spin.More >>
A demoted Louisville Metro Police Department major who is at the center of a whistleblower lawsuit was brought to tears by the testimony of a fellow officer. The day also brought testimony from Louisville Metro Council President David James in which he told jurors about a fiery encounter with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.More >>
A demoted Louisville Metro Police Department major who is at the center of a whistleblower lawsuit was brought to tears by the testimony of a fellow officer. The day also brought testimony from Louisville Metro Council President David James in which he told jurors about a fiery encounter with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.More >>
Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has appealed a circuit judge's decision striking down changes to the state's retirement systems.More >>
Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has appealed a circuit judge's decision striking down changes to the state's retirement systems.More >>
The Kentucky State Police and NamUs announced at on August 30, they are inviting the public to help law enforcement identify missing loved ones.More >>
The Kentucky State Police and NamUs announced at on August 30, they are inviting the public to help law enforcement identify missing loved ones.More >>