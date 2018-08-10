KSP, NamUs to help families find missing loved ones

Police ask participants to bring a list of items to help identify the missing person. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The Kentucky State Police will work with NamUs to help people identify missing people. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CAMPBELLSBURG, KY (WAVE) - Helping family members identify missing loved ones--that's the goal of a partnership between Kentucky State Police Post 5 and NamUs.

NamUs stands for The National Missing and Unidentified Person System.

Today, the KSP post announced that on August 30, the public is invited to give evidence to the database, in hopes of finding closure for families.

They also hope to generate new leads for solving cases of missing persons.

"There are a lot of open cases. For example, in Kentucky alone there are 60 unidentified missing persons cases. There are 138 missing person cases right now," an officer with KSP said. "This is found bodies, we have no idea who they are. Nationwide, there are 4,855 unclaimed person cases."

Participants are asked to bring the following to help ID their loved one:

Two biological relatives of your missing loved one (at least one maternal relative)

Maternal relatives are encouraged to provide a buccal swab on site. No blood draw is required.

Police reports (there must be an existing report on file with any agency nationwide)

Dental and body x-rays, medical records, vital statistic documents

Photographs depicting tattoos, birthmarks or scars of the missing person

The event will be held August 30 at the Campbellsburg Community Center, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at 8191 Main Street, Campbullsburg, Kentucky, 40011.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.