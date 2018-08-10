Trout goes on 10-day disabled list with inflamed right wrist - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Trout goes on 10-day disabled list with inflamed right wrist

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Mike Trout has landed on the disabled list with an inflamed right wrist, something the Los Angeles Angels had hoped to avoid.

The move announced Friday is retroactive to Monday, when Trout received a cortisone injection in his wrist. The two-time AL MVP has missed seven consecutive games, the second-longest injury absence of his big league career.

Trout hasn't played since Aug. 1, when he hurt his wrist during a feet-first slide into third base in Tampa Bay.

Trout was out for 39 games last season after tearing a ligament in his left thumb in a headfirst slide.

Manager Mike Scioscia initially didn't think Trout would need to go on the DL.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Kobach's take-no-prisoners style at forefront in Kansas race

    Kobach's take-no-prisoners style at forefront in Kansas race

    Friday, August 10 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-08-10 16:07:51 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-08-10 22:24:49 GMT
    (Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...
    Secretaries of state from middle America aren't generally household names. Kansas' Kris Kobach is the exception.More >>
    Secretaries of state from middle America aren't generally household names. Kansas' Kris Kobach is the exception.More >>

  • Kobach steps away from duties in contested Kansas vote count

    Kobach steps away from duties in contested Kansas vote count

    Friday, August 10 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-08-10 14:32:22 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-08-10 22:24:46 GMT
    (Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...

    An aide to Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says Secretary of State Kris Kobach's promise to remove himself from further counting in their contested Republican primary race is not enough.

    More >>

    An aide to Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says Secretary of State Kris Kobach's promise to remove himself from further counting in their contested Republican primary race is not enough.

    More >>

  • Yosemite to reopen Tuesday, 14 days after blaze choked air

    Yosemite to reopen Tuesday, 14 days after blaze choked air

    Friday, August 10 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-08-10 20:17:08 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-08-10 22:20:23 GMT
    Yosemite National Park will reopen Tuesday, 14 days after a wildfire choked the park with smoke at the peak of tourist season.More >>
    Yosemite National Park will reopen Tuesday, 14 days after a wildfire choked the park with smoke at the peak of tourist season.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly