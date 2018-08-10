Ex-girlfriend of Bills' McCoy says injuries are healing - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ex-girlfriend of Bills' McCoy says injuries are healing

By JOHN WAWROW
AP Sports Writer

The woman whose face was bloodied in a home invasion at a home owned by Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy says her injuries are healing, though she is still having emotional difficulty dealing with what happened a month ago.

Delicia Cordon wrote, "mentally, is still a battle," in posting a message on her Instagram account on Friday.

Cordon is McCoy's ex-girlfriend, and wrote she will continue to fight for justice to be served, and added: "NO ONE deserves what my cousin and I endured."

Cordon was injured after being attacked by a man who entered the home in suburban Atlanta in the early hours of July 10. Her lawyer said Cordon sustained bruises and was struck in the face multiple times by a gun when the man attempted to take bracelets off her wrist.

Police in Milton, Georgia, have no update on their investigation.

McCoy has denied involvement in the home invasion, and says he had no direct contact with any of the people involved in months before the home invasion.

Court records show McCoy began eviction proceedings against Cordon on July 3, 2017.

Cordon has since moved out of the home, though an eviction hearing is still scheduled for Tuesday.

Her attorney, Tanya Mitchell Graham, did not reply to a phone and email message seeking comment.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

