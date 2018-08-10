11-year-old takes joy ride in Indiana

PUTNAM COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Indiana State Police recovered a car reported as stolen on Friday after an 11-year-old took it for a spin.

The ISP Putnamville Post responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at 9:00 a.m. Friday, police said. The vehicle was also reported to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The reporting party and the vehicle's owner said that her 11-year-old son had taken the car, a 2005 black Pontiac Bonneville.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ KSP, NamUs to help families find missing loved ones

+ Millie the dinosaur will have a new home when she returns from vacation

+ Southern Indiana students head back to school

The car was eventually found--with the help of OnStar--in Putnam County on US 40 near Country Road 300 East.

The 11-year-old driving the vehicle told an ISP trooper that he was just going to go around the block at first, but decided to just keep going.

The juvenile ended up traveling I-70, then took exit 37 north towards US 40. He tried to head back home, but ran out of gas, police said.

After consulting with the family and prosecutor's office, no charges will be filed, according to ISP.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.