Good girl: Oreo winning hearts and treats as Bardstown fire dog

When we talk about World War II, most of us know about the Enola Gay dropping the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima. We know about the Jews in Germany and how they struggled, and millions died. We know something about the Battle of the Bulge. But there are some consequences from the war that for some are just coming to light.
There's a new recruit at Bardstown Fire Department bringing a lot of paws-itive attention to town. People all around the world are watching Oreo, a dalmatian puppy, train for her job at the fire station.
A demoted Louisville Metro Police Department major who is at the center of a whistleblower lawsuit was brought to tears by the testimony of a fellow officer. The day also brought testimony from Louisville Metro Council President David James in which he told jurors about a fiery encounter with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.
An alert has been issued for the public to be on the lookout for a 2001 Jeep Cherokee, green, with the license plate number 095-WYT.
Indiana State Police recovered a car reported as stolen on Friday after an 11-year-old took it for a spin.
