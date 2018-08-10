Good girl: Oreo winning hearts and treats as Bardstown fire dog

Oreo came to the fire station as a baby. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Oreo is currently training to work at the fire station. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - There's a new recruit at Bardstown Fire Department bringing a lot of paws-itive attention to town. People all around the world are watching her training to see how well she'll fit in with the fire crew.

"She's very loving, very social. She's got a zest for life," said Savannah Ruhs with Double H Canine Training Academy.

"She's really pretty popular," said Bardstown Fire Chief Billy Mattingly.

"She wants to please, you can tell," Ruhs said.

The trainee is already hitting the ground running for Bardstown Fire Department. Already, Oreo has a following in the community and around the world through social media.

"Two ladies from Milwaukee yesterday stopped at the firehouse to see her," Mattingly said.

"They just call and want to check on Oreo's training," said Richard Hardin with Double H Canine Training.

"Sit, good girl," Ruhs said, walking Oreo through basic skills learned in her training. Ruhs and the crew at Double H Canine Training have been working with Oreo to go from "good girl" to a great fire dog for the department.

"As she ages, when she goes to schools or events, that she remain calm. Or if she's riding in the fire truck, to have a place to ride in the fire truck, where she's actually not barking in the windows or jumping around so we can transport her safety," Hardin said.

"She's really good, she's getting the hang of it. She's still very, very young," Ruhs said.

Oreo's ready to get to work with her new family at the fire station. But while she's training, they're starting her off slow.

"As she gets older, we'll train other firefighters to deal with her out in the public. Right now, we're just limited to a couple of us," Mattingly said.

After training, Oreo will work at fire station number 2. For now, she's mastering the basics.

"She's just so young, there's just a lot of growing left to do," Ruhs said.

Want to support Oreo? You can buy a shirt for $20 each. Checks can be written to the Bardstown Fire Department at 220 North 5th Street in Bardstown, Kentucky 40004. The money raised will go to pay for food and vet care.

