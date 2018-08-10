Hard work pays off for 41 Metro Academy graduates

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After months of hard work, Metro Academy Class 41 was sworn in today.

Thirty-five Louisville Metro Police Department recruits--plus four for the Arson Squad, one for Alcohol Beverage Control and another recruit for Bardstown police--made up the 41 graduates that crossed the stage at the Iroquois Amphitheater.

This is the first time a Bardstown PD recruit has graduated from the academy.

The class president said the class made up of college students, veterans, and those who have served with other agencies became a family.

"There was blood, there was sweat and there were tears. We have been put under intense stress and extensive training, we have all seen each other at our best and at our worst," MAC 41 president Woodrow Murphy said.

"We have laughed together, and we have cried together. From time to time there were disagreements, but eventually we learned to overlook each other's faults and began to pick each other up when we fell down--began to treat each other as brothers and sisters, not just classmates."

During the six months of training, these new officers performed over 250 hours of community service.

