Hard work pays off for 41 Metro Academy graduates

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb wants to improve student safety by boosting funding for security improvements and school resource officers.More >>
When we talk about World War II, most of us know about the Enola Gay dropping the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima. We know about the Jews in Germany and how they struggled, and millions died. We know something about the Battle of the Bulge. But there are some consequences from the war that for some are just coming to light.More >>
Police in Meade County are on the lookout for two people, a man and a woman, accused of placing card skimmers on bank ATMs.More >>
A demoted Louisville Metro Police Department major who is at the center of a whistleblower lawsuit was brought to tears by the testimony of a fellow officer. The day also brought testimony from Louisville Metro Council President David James in which he told jurors about a fiery encounter with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.More >>
After months of hard work, Metro Academy Class 41 was sworn in today at the Iroquois Amphitheater.More >>
