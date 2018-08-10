Meade County police searching for skimming suspects

MEADE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Police in Meade County are on the lookout for two people accused of placing card skimmers on bank ATMs.
Cameras at bank ATMs showed two people, a man and a woman, placing devices, called skimmers, on the machines.
Skimmer devices capture card numbers inserted into the card slot of a machine, which gives criminals access to the accounts.
Stills from the camera footage show the same man and woman at two different ATMs. At one, they appear to be driving a white Toyota Corolla.
The crimes happened in July and August. Customers who used the machine during that time have been notified.
The Cecilian Bank said they had a skimmer on their Brandenburg ATM for a brief time Saturday.
