Maryland says staffers placed on leave after player death

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - Members of the University of Maryland athletic staff has been placed on administrative leave, pending the final outcome of a review of the death of football player Jordan McNair in June.

The statement Friday night comes after an ESPN story, citing unidentified sources, described a program led by head coach DJ Durkin and strength and conditioning coach Rick Court rife with verbal abuse and humiliation of players.

The school is awaiting the result of school-commissioned external review of the procedures and protocols surrounding athletes' health and safety.

McNair was hospitalized May 29 after an organized team workout and died on June 13. Attorney for the McNair family, Billy Murphy, criticized how Maryland athletic staff responded to McNair falling ill and told ESPN a lawsuit was likely.

