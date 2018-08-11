Lancaster hat trick fuels LouCity to 6-4 win at New York Red Bulls II

If you have yet to make it to a game, you might want to fit one in your schedule.

Emphatic LouCity thrashes New York Red Bulls II on the road

Cameron Lancaster hat-trick, Ilija Ilic brace, and #51 in USL play for George Davis IV seal three points

Louisville City FC defeated New York Red Bulls II, 4-6, in an incredible eight-goal evening at Pittser Field on Friday night.

What Happened?

An action-packed first fifteen minutes saw the hosts double up as goals from Andrew Tinari and Ethan Kutler put City in an early hole. Not despondent, City continued its press and worked their way into the final third as they created chance after chance.

In the 18th minute, City pulled one back in specular fashion thanks to some acrobatics by Ilija Ilic. Oscar Jimenez whipped in a cross from a wide position that was headed directly into the air by forward Cameron Lancaster. Positioned well inside the box, Ilic opted for an attempted bicycle kick over a header from close range and saw the effort pay off as his right-footed stunner found the back of the net.

Los Morados continued to push Red Bulls II further and further back the pitch as their press continued and just before the half, they found the equalizer they were seeking. Midfielder George Davis IV clipped a ball over the top of the hosts’ defense for Lancaster to run onto, and the Englishman shrugged off Red Bulls II defender Hassan Ndam en route to poking an equalizer past the ‘keeper.

At the break, the sides were level at two apiece.

As the second half began, LouCity continued to let fly on Red Bulls II and found their third of the night from George Davis IV! Scoring his 50th USL goal last week, Davis IV found goal #51 after a silky backheel from Ilic played the Ohio native clean through to slot home.

Five minutes later, City added a fourth as Ilija Ilic tapped home a free kick from Oscar Jimenez amidst a congested 18-yard box. The goal was Ilic’s 9th of the year as Jimenez racks up another assist to lead the team. Not done yet, LouCity piled on the fifth goal off a Jimenez corner. After a right-footed delivery, captain Paolo DelPiccolo headed across goal to find Lancaster, who nodded another past Evan Louro.

Red Bulls II would find another in the 79th minute via midfielder Jose Aguinaga, who buried one past Ranjitsingh for New York’s third of the evening. However, a goal from Cameron Lancaster, assisted by Luke Spencer, sealed City’s sixth of the night. The hat-trick by Lancaster was City's first since Matt Fondy's on April 16, 2016.

A late penalty from Red Bulls II defender Hassan Ndam proved only a consolation in stoppage time.

In the end, City’s six-goal performance resulted in the “Boys in Purple” bringing home all three points to Louisville after an incredible win from the ten-goal encounter.

After tonight’s contest, Louisville City FC returns to Louisville for the final regular season edition of the “Sour Mash Soccer Bash” against Nashville SC on Saturday, August 18. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Slugger Field are available for as low as $16 on LouCity.com or by calling (502) 384-8799.

The Key Points:

Red Bulls II pounced early with two goals from Tinari and Kutler to put his side in front

City responded with five unanswered goals as Ilic (2), Lancaster (2), and George Davis IV piled in in City’s highest-scoring affair of the year

Red Bulls II found a third late on via Jose Aguinaga

Cameron Lancaster's first hat-trick in a LouCity uniform came via a goal in the 88th minute

A stoppage time penalty from Hassan Ndam gave Red Bulls II their fourth

Injury Report:

OUT – Richard Ballard (stress fracture)

New York Red Bulls II 4 : 6 Louisville City FC

Friday, August 10, 2018

Pittser Field | Montclair, N.J.

78 degrees / sunny



Scoring Summary:

NY – Andrew Tinari (Tom Barlow) 7’

NY – Ethan Kutler (Jose Aguinaga) 14’

LOU – Ilija Ilic (Cameron Lancaster) 18’

LOU – Cameron Lancaster (George Davis IV) 43’

LOU – George Davis IV (Ilija Ilic) 48’

LOU – Ilija Ilic (Oscar Jimenez) 53’

LOU – Cameron Lancaster (Paolo DelPiccolo) 63’

NY – Jose Aguinaga (Jared Stroud) 79’

LOU – Cameron Lancaster (Luke Spencer) 88’

NY – Hassan Ndam – P – 90’

Disciplinary Summary:

LOU – Kyle Smith 32’

NY – Andrew Tinari 58’

Starting XI (4-1-4-1): Greg Ranjitsingh (GK); Kyle Smith, Sean Totsch, Paco Craig, Oscar Jimenez; Paolo DelPiccolo; Devon “Speedy” Williams, Magnus Rasmussen (Niall McCabe 3’, Luke Spencer 75’), Ilija Ilic (Brian Ownby 66’), George Davis IV; Cameron Lancaster

Bench: Chris Hubbard, Tim Dobrowolski, Shaun Francis, Pat McMahon

Official release from LouCity FC media relations