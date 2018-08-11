PGA Championship resumes with second round at wet Bellerive - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

PGA Championship resumes with second round at wet Bellerive

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). A patron takes a photo as play was suspended for the rest of the day during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in St. Louis. Play was suspended due to he... (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). A patron takes a photo as play was suspended for the rest of the day during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in St. Louis. Play was suspended due to he...
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Patrons leave the course as play was suspended for the rest of the day during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in St. Louis. Play was suspended due to ... (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Patrons leave the course as play was suspended for the rest of the day during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in St. Louis. Play was suspended due to ...

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and the rest of the players that were still on the course when play was suspended at the PGA Championship have resumed their second rounds at soggy Bellerive.

All of them are chasing Gary Woodland, whose 66 before the rain rolled through Friday left him 10 under for the championship. Kevin Kisner also played early and was a shot back.

They got to sleep in Saturday while 78 players yet to finish their second rounds had to be in position by 7 a.m. There will be a 30-minute break once they finish, then the third round will start with groups of three heading off the first and 10th tees.

That will mean a long day for guys like Woods, who could play more than 28 holes Saturday. He was 3 under and in the fairway at the eighth when the sirens stopped play.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Teams trying to save ailing orca practice feeding live fish

    Teams trying to save ailing orca practice feeding live fish

    Friday, August 10 2018 10:27 AM EDT2018-08-10 14:27:28 GMT
    Saturday, August 11 2018 8:14 AM EDT2018-08-11 12:14:54 GMT
    (Brian Gisborne/Fisheries and Oceans Canada via AP). In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, Southern Resident killer whale J50 and her mother, J16, swim off the west coast of Vancouver Island near Port Renfrew, B.C. J50 is the sick whale that a team of experts...(Brian Gisborne/Fisheries and Oceans Canada via AP). In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, Southern Resident killer whale J50 and her mother, J16, swim off the west coast of Vancouver Island near Port Renfrew, B.C. J50 is the sick whale that a team of experts...
    A team of whale experts has injected an ailing killer whale with antibiotics in a rare emergency effort to save her.More >>
    A team of whale experts has injected an ailing killer whale with antibiotics in a rare emergency effort to save her.More >>

  • Jury backs man who claims Roundup weed killer caused cancer

    Jury backs man who claims Roundup weed killer caused cancer

    Friday, August 10 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-08-10 22:45:48 GMT
    Saturday, August 11 2018 8:14 AM EDT2018-08-11 12:14:39 GMT
    A San Francisco jury has awarded $289 million to a former school groundskeeper who claimed Monsanto's popular Roundup weed killer contributed to his terminal cancer.More >>
    A San Francisco jury has awarded $289 million to a former school groundskeeper who claimed Monsanto's popular Roundup weed killer contributed to his terminal cancer.More >>

  • Huge Los Angeles gas leak leads to $120 million settlement

    Huge Los Angeles gas leak leads to $120 million settlement

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-08-08 17:11:27 GMT
    Saturday, August 11 2018 8:13 AM EDT2018-08-11 12:13:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017 file photo shows gas gathering plant on a hilltop at the Southern California Gas Company's Aliso Canyon storage facility near the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles. A tentative settlement h...(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017 file photo shows gas gathering plant on a hilltop at the Southern California Gas Company's Aliso Canyon storage facility near the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles. A tentative settlement h...
    A nearly $120 million settlement has been reached in litigation stemming from a leak at a Southern California storage field where a massive methane release forced thousands from their homes three years ago.More >>
    A nearly $120 million settlement has been reached in litigation stemming from a leak at a Southern California storage field where a massive methane release forced thousands from their homes three years ago.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly