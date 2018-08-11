Arrest made after pedestrian struck in hit-and-run on Shelbyville Road

The 23 Zone on South Fourth Street held the back-to-school edition of their "Feed the Block" party on Saturday.More >>
St. Matthews Police and Louisville Metro Police are investigating a hit and run incident that left a pedestrian hospitalized Saturday morning.More >>
The disappearance of Crystal Rogers remains one of the most captivating unsolved cases in Kentucky. 'The Disappearance of Crystal Rogers,' a six-part series, premieres tonight on the Oxygen Channel.More >>
Saturday was Free Dentistry Day at Landmark Dental Care in Floyds Knobs, Indiana, created to provide dental care to the growing number of adults who can't afford dental insurance.More >>
KYTC explained that inspectors will be using special rope access techniques to climb the bridge which will eliminate the need for full lane closures.More >>
