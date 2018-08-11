Arrest made after pedestrian struck in hit-and-run on Shelbyville Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - St. Matthews Police and Louisville Metro Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that left a pedestrian hospitalized Saturday morning.

The pedestrian was hit around 12:14 a.m. on the 3900 block of Shelbyville Road according to MetroSafe.

One person has been arrested in connection with the accident, police confirm.

Kevin Dean is facing charges of felony hit and run, second degree assault and two counts of wanton endangerment, according to police.

Police say Dean's father saw the damage to his car and called police.

MetroSafe said witnesses told police that the vehicle was a white SUV that struck the person and kept driving.

SMPD and LMPD helped the person until EMS arrived and transported them to UofL Hospital.

Troy Armstrong, spokesperson for SMPD confirmed that the victim was a woman and she was responsive on the ride to the hospital, but her condition is unknown.

MetroSafe also reported that police shut down the area and started to search Shelbyville Road for any vehicle that had damage, but none were found.

It is unknown if the woman was coming from a bar or going to a bar. That area is known for pedestrians trying to cross over in front of traffic.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

