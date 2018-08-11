Scooter-related trauma on the rise

Donji Cullenbine's young son, Alex, has autism, but when he put on a pair of Google Glass smartglasses they helped him recognize the emotions of others through their facial expressions.

A new blood test can help emergency room doctors more quickly determine whether patients with chest pain are having a heart attack, a U.S. study confirms.

A "power gap" between doctors and nurses contributes to poor communication that puts hospital patients at risk, a new study contends.

You can splurge from time to time and still lose weight when you choose foods that are lavish but also low-calorie.

Exercise is good for your mental health, as long as you don't overdo it, researchers say.

Exercise really can chase away the blues... to a point

Emergency treatment rarely allows you much time to consider your options. But what about care that can be done on your timetable?

How to become an educated patient

Contrary to what doctors have thought, women who opt to have their labor induced in the 39th week of pregnancy do not face a heightened risk of cesarean section, a new clinical trial finds.

Exercise is good for your mental health, as long as you don't overdo it, researchers say.

Exercise really can chase away the blues... to a point

More than half of adults who survived childhood brain and spinal cord cancers don't live fully independent lives, a new study finds.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bird scooters are back on the streets of Louisville after coming to an agreement with the city. If your weekend plans include hopping on one, be careful.

With the latest electric scooter trend comes an increase in scooter-related injuries.

John Montgomery, 47, from Los Angeles was looking forward to a quick ride home from work on a rented electric scooter. That quick ride turned out to be a rough one. John flew off the scooter after going full speed at 15 miles an hour.

"It launched me in the air and I landed on the sidewalk on my face and my wrists," Montgomery said.

He was left with a broken jaw, fractured wrist, and permanent damage to his hearing.

Renting electric scooters are an easy and inexpensive way to navigate streets across the country. Dr. Sam Torbati said he’s seen a rise in scooter-related traumas.

"Head injuries," Dr. Sam Torbati of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center said. "We're seeing facial injuries. We're seeing patients who injure their shoulders, their wrists."

Two of the most popular rental companies in the nation do offer free helmets to their customers.

John Montgomery blames his accident on a mechanical failure of the scooter and is suing the Bird rental company.

"I thought for sure I was going to die," Montgomery said. “It was very traumatic. It was terrifying and I've never been in so much pain in my life."

In an email, a Bird spokesperson said the company prioritizes safety and investigates all reports of vehicle malfunction and accidents and is working with mechanics to maintain its scooters.

Just days ago, Bird hosted a helmet giveaway and riding demonstration at Fourth Street Live in Louisville. The city of Louisville and Bird came to an agreement allowing up to 100 scooters in Louisville which started Thursday. Bird can only operate inside the Watterson Expressway. Users can't leave them parked blocking a sidewalk, street or alley. They only be ridden in the street, preferably in a bike lane, as they are not allowed on sidewalks.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.