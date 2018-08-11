District judge hopeful issues statement after Supreme Court decision

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The third-place finisher in a WAVE Country district judge race has issued a statement after the Supreme Court reversed a judge's decision to put her on the ballot.

Danny Alvarez won the 30th District, 9th Division judicial race in May but died the day after the primary. Karen Faulkner sued for the right to get her name added to the ballot a Franklin Circuit Court judge ruled to allow it. Faulkner finished third in the primary, 17 votes behind Tanisha Hickerson.

The decision was reversed by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Faulkner issued a statement Saturday morning on her Facebook page thanking her supporters and team for their hard work.

"The biggest loss is the tragic death of our friend and colleague Danny Alvarez, whose mission and memory will always be in my heart," Faulkner said in the post.

