Traffic Alert: I-65S lanes to close for Kennedy Bridge inspection

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Several I-65 Southbound lanes will be closed next week as the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) inspects the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge.

KYTC and a consultant engineering firm will conduct their biennial inspection of the Kennedy Bridge during the week of August 13. During that time, "rolling" lane closures will be possible between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. when crews are dropping off inspectors and equipment.

KYTC explained that inspectors will be using special rope access techniques to climb the bridge which will eliminate the need for full lane closures. Rolling lane closures are expected to be used while crews are inspecting the bridge deck.

If there's inclement weather or other delays, the work is expected to continue through the week of August 20.

The Abraham Lincoln Bridge's inspection is scheduled for the week of September 4.

