'Disappearance of Crystal Rogers' premiere airs tonight on the Oxygen Channel

Crystal Rogers disappeared in July 2015. Police have named her boyfriend at the time as the main suspect. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The two-hour premiere of the six-part series on Crystal Rogers airs tonight. (Source: Oxygen Media)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The disappearance of Crystal Rogers remains one of the most captivating unsolved cases in Kentucky.

It's a real-life mystery with all the elements of a novel--so it's no surprise that a national audience is now paying attention to Crystal's case.

'The Disappearance of Crystal Rogers' is a six-part series created and distributed by the Oxygen Media, which airs tonight on the Oxygen Channel.

An opening sequence from the preview provides a moving aerial shot over Bardstown, Kentucky, creating an image of a picturesque small town.

But, as viewers soon learn, it is a town shrouded in secrets.

The show's main page is a blitz of background information on the case. A blog offers 10 things to know about the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. Another presents The complete timeline of Crystal Rogers' disappearance.

Rogers, a Bardstown mother of five, vanished three years ago on July 3, 2015. Two days later her car--with her purse, keys and cell phone inside it--was found with a flat tire on the shoulder of the Bluegrass Parkway.

Crystal's father, Tommy Ballard, searched for his daughter diligently until his death. Ballard was shot and killed in the chest by an unknown person while waiting to go hunting with his grandson.

His family believes the same person responsible for Crystal's disappearance is responsible for Tommy's death.

This is the third installment in the Disappearance of... series. The first two focused on the cases of Maura Murray and Natalee Holloway.

The first episode of the six-part series is a two-hour premiere. It begins Saturday, August 11 at 7 p.m. ET/PT (6 p.m. CT).

