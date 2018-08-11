All smiles at Landmark Dental's Free Dentistry Day

More than half of adults who survived childhood brain and spinal cord cancers don't live fully independent lives, a new study finds.More >>
Contrary to what doctors have thought, women who opt to have their labor induced in the 39th week of pregnancy do not face a heightened risk of cesarean section, a new clinical trial finds.More >>
Emergency treatment rarely allows you much time to consider your options. But what about care that can be done on your timetable?More >>
You can splurge from time to time and still lose weight when you choose foods that are lavish but also low-calorie.More >>
A "power gap" between doctors and nurses contributes to poor communication that puts hospital patients at risk, a new study contends.More >>
A new blood test can help emergency room doctors more quickly determine whether patients with chest pain are having a heart attack, a U.S. study confirms.More >>
Donji Cullenbine's young son, Alex, has autism, but when he put on a pair of Google Glass smartglasses they helped him recognize the emotions of others through their facial expressions.More >>
