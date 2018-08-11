All smiles at Landmark Dental's Free Dentistry Day - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

All smiles at Landmark Dental's Free Dentistry Day

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
A patient gets his teeth checked during Free Dentistry Day. (Source: WAVE 3 News) A patient gets his teeth checked during Free Dentistry Day. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Landmark Dental offers three free dental days a year. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Landmark Dental offers three free dental days a year. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dental cleanings, fillings and even extractions--all for free.

Saturday was Free Dentistry Day at Landmark Dental Care in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. The event was created to provide dental care to the growing number of adults who can't afford dental insurance.

Anyone who needed the care was encouraged to come in. They didn't have to pay a dime--or even be patients. 

"There are so many people nowadays that don't have the opportunity to availability for dental services and for us to be able to do this is wonderful," Practice Manager Heidy Swain said. 

Over 2,500 patients were given free dental care last year, the program's website said. Dentists and their teams provided more than $1,000,000 in free dentistry in 2017.

To date, the program has helped over 8,000 patients and donated over $3,000,000 in free dentistry. 

Landmark Dental Care offers three free dental days a year. 

