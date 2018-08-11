23 Zone hosts 'Feed the Block' party

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's just a shoe store. But behind the doors is a window into a world of giving.
Free food, clothes, shoes--even ice cream.
All were given away at The 23 Zone on South Fourth Street as part of their "Feed the Block" party.
Saturday was their "back-to-school" edition.
The local small business said many of the people who live around there struggle. So, they wanted to do something about it.
"There's a lot of people that need help, and it's okay to help them if you're able to. It makes me feel better when I do it, and it makes them feel better because it gives them hope," owner Bobac Kia said.
Today was not a one-shot deal. They actually feed the block once every other month. Volunteers all pitch in making donations--and cooking homemade food for everyone to share.
