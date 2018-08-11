23 Zone hosts 'Feed the Block' party - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

23 Zone hosts 'Feed the Block' party

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A man distributes food outside the 23 Zone on Saturday. (Source: WAVE 3 News) A man distributes food outside the 23 Zone on Saturday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
The owner of The 23 Zone, Bobac Kia. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The owner of The 23 Zone, Bobac Kia. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  It's just a shoe store. But behind the doors is a window into a world of giving.

Free food, clothes, shoes--even ice cream. 

All were given away at The 23 Zone on South Fourth Street as part of their "Feed the Block" party.

Saturday was their "back-to-school" edition.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android 
+ Weather app: Apple | Android 

The local small business said many of the people who live around there struggle. So, they wanted to do something about it. 

"There's a lot of people that need help, and it's okay to help them if you're able to. It makes me feel better when I do it, and it makes them feel better because it gives them hope," owner Bobac Kia said. 

Today was not a one-shot deal. They actually feed the block once every other month. Volunteers all pitch in making donations--and cooking homemade food for everyone to share. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly