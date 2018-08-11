JCPS, Google team up to give students a 'digital backpack'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools has been working on a new digital platform to give students what they call a 'backpack of skills'.

The program, often referred to as digital backpack, is a collaboration between JCPS and Google. Students will be able to store their work on the cloud-based platform from kindergarten through 12th grade...and choose the work they think showcases who they are.

It will also be a more accurate way to see if a student is ready to transition to the next grade.

"I know that it is going to be so good for our kids and so good for the kind of experiences that they are going to get I know there's going to be kinks just like with anything new," Chief Academic Officer Dr. Carmen Coleman said. "But I think we are doing something that no one else in the country is doing, not in this way."

The JCPS Digital Backpack Custom Google Suite App is laid out similarly to Google's existing App Suite. Icons exist for 'backpack' as well as the traditional Google programs like YouTube, Gmail, Drive, Calendar and more.

Teachers from schools across the district spent hours in the classroom this week learning the new program.

