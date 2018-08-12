West Louisville wins, New Albany falls in baseball tourneys

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The West Louisville U-13 baseball team took its first win in pool play while the season ended for the boys from New Albany.

Saturday night in Mountain Home, Arkansas, West Louisville defeated home-standing Mountain Home 5-4. West Louisville's final pool play game comes Sunday night at 9:00 pm.

Meanwhile, with a trip to Williamsport and the Little League World Series on the line, Michigan beat the boys from New Albany 13 to 0. at the Great Lakes Region in Westfield, Indiana.

