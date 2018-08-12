Woolridge announces last term at Unity Jam 2018

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A longtime councilwoman announced Saturday that this is going to be her last term.

Mary Woolridge, a founding member of the Metro Council, made the announcement today during the Unity Jam 2018 event at Algonquin Park.

Woolridge has served for 16 years on the council. She serves District 2, which includes California, Park Duvalle and the City of Shively.

The event today was a chance for families to have a little fun before school starts, but even Mayor Greg Fischer acknowledged that Woolridge has been kind of a staple.

"She's been one of those, since the day she started I can tell you since the day she's gonna go, she's here today," Mayor Greg Fischer said. "She's getting the kids ready for school, backpacks for kids, river city drum corp, so there's going to be big shoes to fill."

"I want to thank them for putting their trust in me for the past 16 years. I hope I have served them with honesty and with integrity and that's what I want to leave as my legacy," Councilwoman Woolridge said during her announcement.

Unity Jam is a free family-friendly summer event organized as a take-action project by Norton Healthcare. This year, housed in a larger venue, over 1,000 people were expected to attend.

The event featured many giveaways for kids to head back to school and health screenings for adults, courtesy of the Norton Healthcare mobile wellness center.

