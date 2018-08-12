TARC adjusts routes #15, #19, #20 and #23

The changes to the TARC routes will start immediatly. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) has announced adjustments and improvements to underperforming routes that go into effect on August 12.

The changes allow TARC to avoid eliminating bus routes that could significantly impact service. These adjustments allow TARC to continue providing service in areas of the community with low performing routes, while minimizing any potential impact to current service provided. Additionally, service changes will not affect weekend service.

Adjustments on TARC routes are as follows:

Rt. #15 – Market St.

Minor routing changes are proposed to avoid delays at the railroad crossing on LaGrange Road and UPS Drive.

Rt. #19 – Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Service changes involve a reduction in the number of trips; however, frequency was maintained at approximately 15 - 20 minutes during the AM and PM peak hours and 30 minutes on other trips. Due to parallel service provided by Routes #15, #21, #23 and #31 along the same corridor or within walkable distances, impact to service provided will be minor. Due to construction activities at Oxmoor Mall and Beecher Terrace temporary stops will be established in these areas.

Rt. #20 - Riverport Circulator

Routing and schedule adjustments will address feedback to improve connections between Valley High School and JCTC Southwest. These adjustments will also provide daily service to Riverport and improve transfer opportunities to Routes #18 – Preston – Dixie and #63 – Crums Ln. resulting in 30-minute arrivals to Riverport during the AM and PM peak hours. Service frequency and the number of trips to the Riverport area remain the same.

Rt. #23 – Broadway

Frequency will be adjusted from 13 to 16 minutes on Broadway between Shawnee Park and Bardstown Rd. at Taylorsville Rd. and from 36 to 48 minutes on other areas along the route.

While these changes reflect trip reductions on two routes, these adjustments and improvements result in minor service impacts for TARC customers system-wide. Passengers are advised to review the updated schedules and maps.

