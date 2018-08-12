KSP investigating deadly shooting in Carlisle Co., KY

According to KSP, Turnbow was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and was served an arrest warrant for violation of a KY, EPO/DVO. (Source: Ballard County Jail)

Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday, Aug. 11 in Carlisle County.

The shooting, according to KSP, happened around 9 p.m., roughly 3.5 miles north of Bardwell, inside a home owned by 30-year-old Matthew K. Turnbow.

During the investigation, troopers learned that 52-year-old Kelly D. Clanahan was shot and killed by Turnbow.

42-year-old Harold Doug Compton was also shot by Turnbow.

An altercation took place inside the home and then Turnbow shot the two, according to Kentucky State Police.

An autopsy was performed on Sunday, Aug. 12 on Clanahan and indicated she died of a gunshot wound.

Compton was airlifted to a hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He remains in stable condition.

According to KSP, Turnbow was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and was served an arrest warrant for violation of a KY, EPO/DVO.

Turnbow was taken to the Ballard County Jail.

