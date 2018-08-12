KSP investigating deadly shooting in Carlisle Co., KY

Firefighters stepped out of their normal outreach program today to learn more about a group of children who may get overwhelmed when they come along.More >>
Firefighters stepped out of their normal outreach program today to learn more about a group of children who may get overwhelmed when they come along.More >>
Bardstown Hair Salon is offering free haircuts for students in need before they go back to school Wednesday. When getting ready to head back to class, school supplies are of course on top of every one's lists, but what about confidence? A little bit goes a long way for students. Cassandra Smith offers free hair cuts all year long as well as styling for special events like prom. This is the first time, however, she's made this public, partnering with JCPS to make sur...More >>
Bardstown Hair Salon is offering free haircuts for students in need before they go back to school Wednesday. When getting ready to head back to class, school supplies are of course on top of every one's lists, but what about confidence? A little bit goes a long way for students. Cassandra Smith offers free hair cuts all year long as well as styling for special events like prom. This is the first time, however, she's made this public, partnering with JCPS to make sur...More >>
Haze reduces visibility and air quality, dulling vibrant sunrises and sunsets and the bright blue of the sky in general as light scatters off of particles in the air.More >>
Haze reduces visibility and air quality, dulling vibrant sunrises and sunsets and the bright blue of the sky in general as light scatters off of particles in the air.More >>
This could be the last year many law enforcement officers from many area agencies work in the halls of JCPS schools.More >>
This could be the last year many law enforcement officers from many area agencies work in the halls of JCPS schools.More >>
Finding a bookie to bet on sports in Kentucky could be over according to a Kentucky State Senator. Since the Supreme Court ruled that states are free to regulate and authorize sports betting in May, Mississippi has already approved it and it's expected to start within weeks in West Virginia.More >>
Finding a bookie to bet on sports in Kentucky could be over according to a Kentucky State Senator. Since the Supreme Court ruled that states are free to regulate and authorize sports betting in May, Mississippi has already approved it and it's expected to start within weeks in West Virginia.More >>