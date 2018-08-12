KSP investigating deadly shooting in Carlisle County

According to KSP, Turnbow was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and was served an arrest warrant for violation of a KY, EPO/DVO. (Source: Ballard County Jail)

Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday, Aug. 11 in Carlisle County.

The shooting, according to KSP, happened around 9 p.m., roughly 3.5 miles north of Bardwell, inside a home owned by 30-year-old Matthew K. Turnbow.

During the investigation, troopers learned 49-year-old Kelly D. Clanahan was shot and killed by Turnbow.

42-year-old Harold Doug Compton was also shot by Turnbow.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Compton was airlifted to a hospital in Evansville, IN. He is listed in critical condition but is stable.

According to KSP, Turnbow was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and was served an arrest warrant for violation of a KY, EPO/DVO.

Turnbow was taken to the Ballard County Jail.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.