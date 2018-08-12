Man in court on drug charges after deadly shooting in Carlisle Co., KY

According to KSP, Turnbow was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and was served an arrest warrant for violation of a KY, EPO/DVO. (Source: Ballard County Jail)

Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday, Aug. 11 in Carlisle County. A man reportedly involved was in court on August 15 on drug-related charges.

The shooting, according to KSP, happened around 9 p.m., roughly 3.5 miles north of Bardwell, inside a home owned by 30-year-old Matthew K. Turnbow.

During the investigation, troopers learned that 52-year-old Kelly D. Clanahan was reportedly shot and killed by Turnbow.

Harold Doug Compton, 42, was also reportedly shot by Turnbow.

An altercation took place inside the home and then Turnbow shot the two, according to Kentucky State Police.

An autopsy was performed on Sunday, Aug. 12 on Clanahan and indicated she died of a gunshot wound.

Compton was airlifted to a hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He remains in stable condition.

According to KSP, Turnbow was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and was served an arrest warrant for violation of a KY, EPO/DVO.

Turnbow was taken to the Ballard County Jail.

His bond is set at $25,000.

According to the Carlisle County, Kentucky Attorney, Turnbow was arraigned in court on Wednesday, August 15 on Possession of a Controlled Substance First Degree (methamphetamine). A not guilty plea was entered.

A preliminary hearing will be held on August 22 at 11 a.m. to see if there is enough evidence for the case to go to the grand jury.

At this time Turnbow does not face a homicide charge.

The investigation into the shooting and altercation is on-going.

