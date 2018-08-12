Crews investigating Portland neighborhood house fire

No injuries were reported in the incident, MetroSafe said. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro fire officials are investigating an early morning house fire in the Portland neighborhood.

MetroSafe confirmed that firefighters were called to the home in the 1900 block of Duncan Street around 5:46 Sunday morning.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

No injuries were reported in the incident, MetroSafe said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.