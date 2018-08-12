Local salon offers free back-to-school haircuts for students in need

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bardstown Hair Salon is offering free haircuts for students in need before they go back to school Wednesday.

When getting ready to head back to class, school supplies are of course on top of everyone's lists, but what about confidence? A little bit goes a long way for students.

Cassandra Smith offers free haircuts all year long as well as styling for special events like prom. This is the first time, however, she's made this public, partnering with JCPS to make sure counselors can get the word out.

"It's just not about the money, it's about making these kids feel like they are somebody," said Smith. "They want to feel like they belong. They want to feel like people care about them. They want to look good and feel good. This gives them that they push to learn, knowing that somebody did this for them to look good and go to school."

Having three girls herself, Smith knows the challenges children can face going into the school year with fitting in and that can take away from their education.

"People fail to realize that our kids sometimes don't want to get out of bed and go to school because they don't look good, or feel good, and so I do this to give them self-confidence and to make them," said Smith.

Smith spends her own time and money doing this and wants the event to grow. She's looking forward to doing more in the future.

"It feels so good to do this," she said. "All the kids just warm my heart and they love it."

The "Brains, Beauty, Books" event lasts until Tuesday, August 8. However, the salon offers the service all year round.

Contact your school's counselor to get connected with Bardstown Hair Salon, or call (502) 593-1139. Bardstown Hair Salon is located behind Bardstown Nail Salon at 1033 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204.

