Local salon offers free back-to-school haircuts for students in - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Local salon offers free back-to-school haircuts for students in need

By Kaitlin Rust, Reporter
Connect
Cassandra Smith gives a haircut at the Bardstown Hair Salon. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Cassandra Smith gives a haircut at the Bardstown Hair Salon. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
A thank you note from a student to Smith. (Source: WAVE 3 News) A thank you note from a student to Smith. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Louisville, KY -

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bardstown Hair Salon is offering free haircuts for students in need before they go back to school Wednesday. 

When getting ready to head back to class, school supplies are of course on top of everyone's lists, but what about confidence? A little bit goes a long way for students. 

Cassandra Smith offers free haircuts all year long as well as styling for special events like prom. This is the first time, however, she's made this public, partnering with JCPS to make sure counselors can get the word out. 

"It's just not about the money, it's about making these kids feel like they are somebody," said Smith. "They want to feel like they belong. They want to feel like people care about them. They want to look good and feel good. This gives them that they push to learn, knowing that somebody did this for them to look good and go to school."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Senator McGarvey on potential JCPS security force: 'I have reservations about it'
JCPS, Google team up to give students a 'digital backpack'
Tears and politics: Whistleblower trial continues with accusations

Having three girls herself, Smith knows the challenges children can face going into the school year with fitting in and that can take away from their education. 

"People fail to realize that our kids sometimes don't want to get out of bed and go to school because they don't look good, or feel good, and so I do this to give them self-confidence and to make them," said Smith. 

Smith spends her own time and money doing this and wants the event to grow. She's looking forward to doing more in the future.  

"It feels so good to do this," she said. "All the kids just warm my heart and they love it."

The "Brains, Beauty, Books" event lasts until Tuesday, August 8. However, the salon offers the service all year round. 

Contact your school's counselor to get connected with Bardstown Hair Salon, or call (502) 593-1139. Bardstown Hair Salon is located behind Bardstown Nail Salon at 1033 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. 

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Local salon offers free back-to-school haircuts for students in need

    Local salon offers free back-to-school haircuts for students in need

    Sunday, August 12 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-08-12 21:39:59 GMT
    Cassandra Smith gives a haircut at the Bardstown Hair Salon. (Source: WAVE 3 News)Cassandra Smith gives a haircut at the Bardstown Hair Salon. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    Bardstown Hair Salon is offering free haircuts for students in need before they go back to school Wednesday.  When getting ready to head back to class, school supplies are of course on top of every one's lists, but what about confidence? A little bit goes a long way for students.  Cassandra Smith offers free hair cuts all year long as well as styling for special events like prom. This is the first time, however, she's made this public, partnering with JCPS to make sur...

    More >>

    Bardstown Hair Salon is offering free haircuts for students in need before they go back to school Wednesday.  When getting ready to head back to class, school supplies are of course on top of every one's lists, but what about confidence? A little bit goes a long way for students.  Cassandra Smith offers free hair cuts all year long as well as styling for special events like prom. This is the first time, however, she's made this public, partnering with JCPS to make sur...

    More >>

  • Senator McGarvey on potential JCPS security force: 'I have reservations about it'

    Senator McGarvey on potential JCPS security force: 'I have reservations about it'

    Sunday, August 12 2018 11:40 AM EDT2018-08-12 15:40:05 GMT
    JCPS logo (Source: WAVE 3 News)JCPS logo (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    This could be the last year many law enforcement officers from many area agencies work in the halls of JCPS schools. 

    More >>

    This could be the last year many law enforcement officers from many area agencies work in the halls of JCPS schools. 

    More >>

  • Sports gambling in Kentucky? Bet on it

    Sports gambling in Kentucky? Bet on it

    Sunday, August 12 2018 11:24 AM EDT2018-08-12 15:24:57 GMT
    Glenn HirschGlenn Hirsch
    Glenn HirschGlenn Hirsch

    Finding a bookie to bet on sports in Kentucky could be over according to a Kentucky State Senator. Since the Supreme Court ruled that states are free to regulate and authorize sports betting in May, Mississippi has already approved it and it's expected to start within weeks in West Virginia. 

    More >>

    Finding a bookie to bet on sports in Kentucky could be over according to a Kentucky State Senator. Since the Supreme Court ruled that states are free to regulate and authorize sports betting in May, Mississippi has already approved it and it's expected to start within weeks in West Virginia. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly