Minnesota deputies rescue women stranded on unicorn raft - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Minnesota deputies rescue women stranded on unicorn raft

One deputy threw a rope to the women while the other recorded a video. (Source: Chisago County Sheriff's Office/CNN) One deputy threw a rope to the women while the other recorded a video. (Source: Chisago County Sheriff's Office/CNN)

STARK, Minn. (AP) - It was not a fairy tale, but a rescue on a Minnesota lake did involve a rainbow unicorn.

A sheriff's deputy and a reserve deputy from the Chisago County Sheriff's Office spotted a group of five women on a large, inflatable rainbow unicorn floating on Fish Lake Saturday.

KMSP-TV reports the deputies pulled their squad car over and asked the women for a photo, but noticed the raft was stuck in weeds.

One deputy threw a rope to the women while the other recorded a video. A sheriff's office tweet says, "With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock!"

Deputy Scotty Finnegan, who threw the rope, says the women would have had trouble getting out of the mucky lake unassisted.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf

    Orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf

    Sunday, August 12 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-08-12 17:54:14 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-08-13 00:53:02 GMT
    Researchers say an endangered killer whale that drew international attention as she carried her dead calf on her head for more than two weeks is finally back to feeding and frolicking with her pod.More >>
    Researchers say an endangered killer whale that drew international attention as she carried her dead calf on her head for more than two weeks is finally back to feeding and frolicking with her pod.More >>

  • Cooler weather helps crews fight Southern California fire

    Cooler weather helps crews fight Southern California fire

    Sunday, August 12 2018 3:44 PM EDT2018-08-12 19:44:03 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-08-13 00:52:55 GMT
    Aided by slightly cooler temperatures, firefighters are continuing to make progress as they work to subdue a wildfire that has burned across more than 35 square miles (91 kilometers) of Southern California's...More >>
    Aided by slightly cooler temperatures, firefighters are continuing to make progress as they work to subdue a wildfire that has burned across more than 35 square miles (91 kilometers) of Southern California's Cleveland National Forest.More >>

  • 'Touch the sun': NASA spacecraft hurtles toward our star

    'Touch the sun': NASA spacecraft hurtles toward our star

    Sunday, August 12 2018 3:36 AM EDT2018-08-12 07:36:08 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-08-13 00:52:45 GMT
    (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP). The Mobile Service Tower is rolled back to reveal the United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Parker Solar Probe onboard, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Fla. A...(Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP). The Mobile Service Tower is rolled back to reveal the United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Parker Solar Probe onboard, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Fla. A...

    NASA has launched a spacecraft to the sun that will fly closer to our star than anything ever before.

    More >>

    NASA has launched a spacecraft to the sun that will fly closer to our star than anything ever before.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly