Man honored for 70 years of Sunday School

They say people are creatures of habit.

93-year-old Richard Kolodey might just be the perfect example.

"I had no idea that I would ever accomplish anything like this," said Kolodey.

70 years and over 3,000 days of Sunday School. He hasn't missed a single one. It all began back in 1948.

"It's gotten to be such a habit now that I just get up and go! It's something that I want to do! I like it, I want to do it!," said Kolodey.

A World War 2 veteran, he has traveled across the world. Sunday school has allowed him to travel the country.

"I've been to 13 states and over 100 different churches and I can almost tell you every one I've been in. I can't remember a grocery list but I can remember churches," said Kolodey.

At Sunday's ceremony, he proudly showed off his 70 pins that mark his perfect attendance. He even admits his emotions may have got the best of him.

"It's enough to choke a guy up. It's just absolutely wonderful that they think that much of you and would do that," said Kolodey.

Members of the church tell me that no one in the country has ever made it past 70 years. 71 would be a record. But Kolodey has bigger plans. He'd like to make it 80 years. He says this was all God's plan.

"If going to Sunday School is a habit, I got into the right one," said Kolodey.

