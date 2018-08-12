Firefighters reach out to children with autism spectrum disorder

Children with autism spectrum disorder may get overwhelmed by the sights and sounds of first responders. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Firefighters stepped out of their normal outreach program today to learn more about a group of children who may get overwhelmed when they come along.

Local first responders teamed up with groups who help children with autism spectrum disorder.

They held an event today to get both groups more acquainted with each other in case their paths do have to cross again.

Fire Captain Chad Greathouse said some of their equipment is really difficult for children with autism to deal with.

"Sirens can be a problem, as well as our uniforms. It can run the gamut, what kind of issues we run into," Greathouse said.

They will host another event on Sunday, August 26 at 2 p.m. at the Louisville Fire Training Academy.

