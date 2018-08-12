3-year-old's death under investigation in Oldham County - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

3-year-old's death under investigation in Oldham County

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a child's death in Oldham County, the Oldham County Police Department said on Sunday evening. 

Sunday at 4:20 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the BAPS Hindu Temple in the 1600 block of S. Highway 1793 

Once there, they found a 3-year-old unresponsive in a vehicle.

EMS transported the child to Norton Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.  

The incident is currently under investigation by the Oldham County Police Department. 

No other details are being released at this time. 

