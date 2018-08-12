More recruits attending Kentucky State Police Academy

Sixty-one recruits from the state of Kentucky reported to Kentucky State Police Academy in Frankfort, Ky. to begin 25 weeks of training.

According to KSP, this year's class is a promising sign for the law enforcement agency which has experienced a large number of retirements recently.

“Fifty-six troopers retired in July of this year,” says KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders. “That equals the entire amount who retired in 2017. This class will help replenish our ranks and puts us on the path to achieve the required operational strength needed to provide the level of service expected by the citizens of the Commonwealth.”

Fourteen of the cadets have bachelor’s degrees and eight have associate’s degrees. Thirty-one will be pursuing Associate’s Degrees in General Occupational and Technical Studies from the Bluegrass Community and Technical College during the training.

Nine have military experience. Two have prior law enforcement experience.

Cadets come from 34 counties throughout Kentucky and one cadet is from Missouri.

As part of their training, the cadets will complete more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study that includes subjects such as constitutional law, juvenile and traffic law, use of force, weapons training and many others.

“The training program is both mentally and physically challenging,” notes Lt. Kyle Nall, commander of the KSP Academy. “Historically, at least 35 percent of the cadets do not complete the program.”

The class is tentatively scheduled to graduate on February 1, 2019.

