Smoke alarm saves life of 83-year-old Indiana woman

A fire truck in front of the home. (Source: Columbus Fire Department)

Columbus firefighters assess the side of the house. (Source: Columbus Fire Department)

Fire damage on the side of the home. (Source: Columbus Fire Department)

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - A smoke alarm saved the life of an 83-year-old woman in Indiana on Sunday afternoon.

Columbus Firefighters responded to a residential fire at approximately 3:31 p.m. on Northbrook Drive in Columbus.

Station Two firefighters arrived on the scene and crews saw smoke and heavy fire coming from the home, visible from a front window.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The 83-year-old owner told them she was asleep in the living room when she woke up to the smoke alarm and rushed out of the house.

She ran to a neighbor's home and called 911.

It was later determined the fire was coming from her grandson's bedroom.

He was not home at the time but suffered minor burns when he came back to the house--and tried to put the fire out with a garden hose. He was treated at the scene by Columbus Regional EMS.

The home suffered around $84,000 in damages. Damage from smoke, heat and debris was visible throughout the home.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.