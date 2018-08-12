Family releases balloons for woman killed in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE)— The family of a woman killed in Jeffersonville released balloons from the Big Four Bridge on Sunday night.

Police have not yet released the identity of the body found inside a Chestnut Street home last week, but family has identified the victim as 29-year-old Stevie Cornett.

“She was very friendly and charismatic,” said Cornett’s sister Danielle. “She just had an aura about her. Whenever she'd walk into the room she was just so outgoing and loving and caring. But, she was also very strong and she's been through a lot and she had just hit a really rough spot.”

Danielle said her sister was going through a difficult time. She said she was the last person to speak to her sister.

“She was going to come get a job where I worked at and she was hitting some rough spots in life and just wanted to change but she never made it to check on her interview, she was supposed to be headed that way and that’s the last time anyone heard from her,” said Danielle.

That was July 27th. Stevie’s dad Truman filed a police report a few days later.

A body was found inside her Chestnut Street home on August 6th.

Police say they are in the final steps of confirming the identity of the victim and are very actively working the investigation.

