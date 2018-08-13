Ellis Park Derby & Groupie Doll Stakes Make for Big Day at Elils Park

On the track, it's been a big summer at Ellis Park, and that continues today, with two more huge stakes races -- the running of the Ellis Park Derby and the Grade 3, Groupie Doll Stakes.



And here's the inaugural Ellis Park Derby trophy, standing by, for the winner.



"Travelling Midas" and "Hoonani Road" set the pace, as they break out of the gate. And that horse in the far back, well that's "Believe in Royalty." Watch out for him!



The closer bides his time, and then, as they come down the stretch, he's making his comeback, and in the final furlong, "Believe in Royalty" catches everyone, to win by a head! "Kowboy Karma" also rallied from far back for second. "Travelling Midas" was third. Both the first and second place horses, are trained by Henderson native, Larry Jones.

Trainer Larry Jones said, "We were just hoping they were carrying a fast pace up front and when I saw 23 for the first quarter, I thought that was realistic, we can close in to that. So, they both come with a run. "Kowboy" got in a little trouble in there, and had to steady for just a second. Believe in Royalty, he was able to save a little ground and split horses and come running, so no both horses ran very well."

As for the Grade 3, Groupie Doll Stakes, it's "Champagne Problems", ridden by track favorite, Calvin Borel, also coming from behind, and pulling away, to win by 3 lengths. "Sense of Bravery" was second. "Pinch Hit" was third.

