Shayna Hubers' 2nd murder trial: Opening statements could begin Monday

Jury selection will continue Monday in a high profile murder case.

If a jury is seated this morning in the second murder trial of Shayna Hubers, jurors could hear opening statements around 1 p.m.

Hubers, 27, is accused of shooting 29-year-old Ryan Poston inside his Highland Heights apartment in 2012.

Hubers and Poston dated on-and-off for two years before he was killed.

Hubers claims she shot him in self-defense.

She was convicted of murder in a 2015 trial and sentenced to 40 years in prison, but a judge tossed the conviction.

A juror was a convicted felon and should not have been allowed to serve in the trial.

Hubers remains at the Campbell County Jail. She is held without bond.

The case has made national headlines and drew attention again earlier this summer when Hubers wed another inmate, a transgender woman who is booked into the jail under the name Richard McBee but goes by Unique Taylor.

The jury in Shayna Hubers’s second trial could hear opening statements today, more on @fox19 pic.twitter.com/kjdBG66Gr7 — Sara Celi (@SaraGCeli) August 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.