Singing icon Aretha Franklin is 'gravely ill,' reports say

Aretha Franklin performs at the world premiere of "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" at Radio City Music Hall, during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Soul singer Aretha Franklin is in grave condition according to reports.

The 76-year-old singer is said to be surrounded by friends and family in a Detroit-area hospital, according to the entertainment reporting website Showbiz 411.

BREAKING: 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin is seriously ill, a person close to the singer confirms to AP. — The Associated Press (@AP) August 13, 2018

Spoke with close friend of Aretha Franklin and family. Iconic singer not doing well. — Harry Hairston (@harryhairston) August 13, 2018

The "Queen of Soul" has dealt with numerous health problems recently. She announced her retirement from performances in 2017.

Franklin is the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during the 1987 ceremony.

The news of Franklin's condition was trending on social media Monday morning. Her fans took to Twitter to remember her iconic songs and performances.

5. Can you imagine the things Aretha Franklin has seen and experienced in her life? Here she is at Dr. Martin Luther King's memorial service singing "Precious Lord". pic.twitter.com/pCtEc2kGaa — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) August 13, 2018

I Say a Little Prayer for Aretha Franklin ?? pic.twitter.com/ktIeJEOVp2 — Claire Underwood (@ParisPasRose) August 13, 2018

Aretha Franklin absolutely stealing the show at the 2015 Kenedy Centre Honours. Some of her tracks from the 60s are up there with my favourites, but none send shivers down my spine quite like this performance pic.twitter.com/NHtWhqXOhy — columbo ? (@t0mbstoneblues) August 13, 2018

