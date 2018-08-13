Singing icon Aretha Franklin is 'gravely ill,' reports say - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Singing icon Aretha Franklin is 'gravely ill,' reports say

Aretha Franklin performs at the world premiere of "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" at Radio City Music Hall, during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Aretha Franklin performs at the world premiere of "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" at Radio City Music Hall, during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Soul singer Aretha Franklin is in grave condition according to reports.

The 76-year-old singer is said to be surrounded by friends and family in a Detroit-area hospital, according to the entertainment reporting website Showbiz 411.

The "Queen of Soul" has dealt with numerous health problems recently. She announced her retirement from performances in 2017.

Franklin is the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during the 1987 ceremony.

The news of Franklin's condition was trending on social media Monday morning. Her fans took to Twitter to remember her iconic songs and performances.

