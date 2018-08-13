Pranksters putting up fake electrical outlets to confuse travelers

Some pranksters are buying electrical outlet stickers and putting them up in airports. (Source: pixabay)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you travel a lot, you know that finding an electrical outlet is not easy. And some pranksters are taking advantage of that fact.

They're buying electrical outlet stickers and putting them up in airports - on walls, on floors and even on trashcans. And people are falling for it.

That is pretty high level sociopath stuff RT @Atrioc: Whoever put up this fake sticker of an open outlet at the airport, you are now my enemy for life. pic.twitter.com/q74q9aedW1 — arabist (@arabist) August 7, 2018

So... who's more evil? The one who made the fake outlet sticker or the one who was gonna plug into the top socket AND cover the bottom socket? :D — Jean R. Mavi (@salamangkero) August 7, 2018

There are fake outlet stickers on the walls at the airport and at least 20 people have tried to plus something into it since I've been here — Mags?? (@miggity_maggity) July 1, 2017

The stickers are available online, and some even come in packs of 12.

