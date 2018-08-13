Pranksters putting up fake electrical outlets to confuse travele - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Pranksters putting up fake electrical outlets to confuse travelers

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
Some pranksters are buying electrical outlet stickers and putting them up in airports. (Source: pixabay) Some pranksters are buying electrical outlet stickers and putting them up in airports. (Source: pixabay)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you travel a lot, you know that finding an electrical outlet is not easy. And some pranksters are taking advantage of that fact.

They're buying electrical outlet stickers and putting them up in airports - on walls, on floors and even on trashcans. And people are falling for it. 

The stickers are available online, and some even come in packs of 12. 

