Changes coming to Kentucky IDs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Changes are coming to drivers’ licenses in Kentucky.

The changes will be announced by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

According to KYTC, the initiative will “update the state’s driving and identity credentials to enhance security and offer Kentuckians new options for air travel.”

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.