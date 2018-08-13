McCracken County crash sends 3 to hospital

Deputies responded to the area of State Route 58 East and Millers Farm Road for a report of a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Officials said they found a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier off the side of the road with extensive damage to the front end and roof. Roy Marchand, 39, of Benton, KY was laying outside of the car, along with 31-year-old Samantha McCoy, also of Benton.

Down the road, deputies found a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 18-year-old Haley Prince.

During the investigation, a witness advised that she got in behind the Cavalier, traveling East on State Route 58 East. She stated that the vehicle began to speed away at a high rate of speed, weaving all over the road. The witness stated that she got her phone out to call 911 for the reckless driving when she observed the Cavalier cross the center line and strike the Westbound Silverado head-on.

The witness stated that the Cavalier began to flip several times, coming to stop on the side of the road. Other witnesses confirmed that Marchand had been driving the vehicle, while McCoy was the passenger.

Statements were written by witnesses saying that McCoy attempted to get them to conceal a backpack and watched her toss a can of dusting air into the woods.

Deputies uncovered evidence of drug use inside the backpack and the Cavalier. Marchand was taken to Baptist Health in Paducah, then later airlifted to Vanderbilt for his injuries.

McCoy was transported to Jackson Purchase Medical Center for her injuries. Prince was also taken to Jackson Purchase but later released with no injuries.

